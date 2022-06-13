FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a ponding basin on Monday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called out to a ponding basin near Chestnut and Holland avenues after it was reported that a body had been spotted in the water.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man floating in the water and worked with firefighters to pull it out.

Investigators say they are unsure how the man died but say they did not find any obvious signs of trauma on his body. It is unknown how long the body had been in the water.