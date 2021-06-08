Body found in Fresno canal identified as missing woman, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A body that was recovered from a canal on Tuesday has been identified as a woman who fell into the water last week, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the body of 38-year-old Fannie Chindapheth was pulled from a canal near Fruit and Dakota avenues around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that Chindapheth had been missing since she fell into the canal on Wednesday, June 2, near McKinley and Milbrook avenues.  

Officers found Chindapheth after someone called 9-1-1 to report seeing a body floating down the canal.

Firefighters arrived in the area shortly after the emergency call was placed and were able to pull the body out of the water.

Police say it is too early to tell how Chindapheth died, or if there were any signs of trauma on her body.

No other details have been released by authorities at this time.

