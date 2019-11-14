Body of slain officer to be escorted from Fresno to Lemoore today. Here’s the route

FRESNO, California, (KSEE/KGPE) – Jonathan Diaz, the Lemoore Police officer who was killed in a shooting at a birthday party on Nov. 3, will be escorted from Fresno to Lemoore on Thursday.

“We will be bringing Officer Jonathan Diaz home today with a police escort from Fresno to Lemoore,” the Lemoore Police Department said.

The public is welcome along the route.

The route, starting from Chapel of the Light Funeral Home & Mausoleum in Fresno, is as follows:

Highway 99 to Highway 41 southbound exiting on Hanford-Armona Road (between 2:46 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.) in Lemoore to N. Lemoore Ave. south to St. Peters Church.

