Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Body of slain officer to be escorted from Fresno to Lemoore today. Here’s the route

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California, (KSEE/KGPE) – Jonathan Diaz, the Lemoore Police officer who was killed in a shooting at a birthday party on Nov. 3, will be escorted from Fresno to Lemoore on Thursday.

“We will be bringing Officer Jonathan Diaz home today with a police escort from Fresno to Lemoore,” the Lemoore Police Department said.

The public is welcome along the route.

Lemoore Officer Jonathan Diaz

The route, starting from Chapel of the Light Funeral Home & Mausoleum in Fresno, is as follows:

Highway 99 to Highway 41 southbound exiting on Hanford-Armona Road (between 2:46 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.) in Lemoore to N. Lemoore Ave. south to St. Peters Church.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com