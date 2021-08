FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The body of a hiker reported missing in Sequoia National Park has been found, according to the National Park Service Monday.

According to an update posted by the official Twitter profile for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, the body of Matt Thoke was found over the weekend. Officials say he was found in a body not easily seen by air or on the ground.

UPDATE 8/9/21 – Matt Thoke's body was found and recovered over the weekend. His body was in a location that was not visible by air and hardly visible on the ground. We are not able to share more details at this time and ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy. — Sequoia & Kings Cyn (@SequoiaKingsNPS) August 9, 2021

Thoke, 43 of Newport Beach, was first reported missing on July 21.