Madera Police make contact with owner of dogs involved in fatal dog mauling

Heather Anglin has been identified as the owner of the dogs involved in a fatal dog attack in Madera (Courtesy of the Madera Police Department)

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Police announced Thursday they have made contact and interviewed Heather Anglin, the owner of the dogs involved in the fatal dog attack on a Madera man. She is cooperating with their investigation.

The deceased man was identified as Lasaro Macedo, 38, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police said the autopsy found that Macedo died as a result of injuries he suffered during a dog attack.

Officers had to shoot and kill a “vicious” dog that charged officers during their investigation.

Macedo was observed to have obvious bite marks to his legs, arms and face, police said.

Macedo’s body was found after officers were dispatched to a possible deceased person in the river bottom in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road.

The department issued a statement saying: “We would also like to take this time to offer our sincere condolences to the Macedo family for their loss.”

A second dog was impounded at the scene that was believed to be involved in the attack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call in or Anglin herself can contact Detective Short at 559-675-4239.

