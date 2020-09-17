Body of Army Sergeant returned to his final resting place in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The body of an Army Sergeant from Fort Bragg military base was returned to his final resting place in Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. David Eugene Hughes Jr., 32, died earlier this month in a late-night motorcycle crash in Fayetteville, North Carolina. No one else was injured in the crash.

His flag-draped casket arrived by plane the Fresno air terminal, with grieving family members on the tarmac for the arrival.

Sgt. Hughes was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne division. He served as an Army Sergeant for almost seven years and was deployed three times with one combat tour in Iraq.

Sgt. Hughes attended Edison High School in Fresno. He leaves behind his wife Julie, and three children.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.