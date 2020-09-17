Body of Army Sergeant returned to his final resting place in Fresno

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The body of an Army Sergeant from Fort Bragg military base was returned to his final resting place in Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. David Eugene Hughes Jr., 32, died earlier this month in a late-night motorcycle crash in Fayetteville, North Carolina. No one else was injured in the crash.

His flag-draped casket arrived by plane the Fresno air terminal, with grieving family members on the tarmac for the arrival.

Sgt. Hughes was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne division. He served as an Army Sergeant for almost seven years and was deployed three times with one combat tour in Iraq.

Sgt. Hughes attended Edison High School in Fresno. He leaves behind his wife Julie, and three children.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.