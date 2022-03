FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A body was found Monday morning outside Fashion Fair mall.

According to Fresno police, the body was found in the bushes outside the mall. Police say the investigation is in its early stages but indications are that the cause of death is not suspicious.

Detectives are headed to the scene. This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for more information as it is released.