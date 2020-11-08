Body found inside east Fresno vehicle prompts homicide investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A homicide investigation is underway in east Fresno on Sunday after a body was discovered in a vehicle, according to Fresno Police.

Officers found a vehicle in the area of Tyler Avenue and Eighth Street around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of shattered windows and a possible gunshot victim.

A man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body was found inside by officers, Police said. Homicide detectives are working to get more information at this time.

It is unknown if the homicide was gang-related.

