Body found in southeast Fresno orchard identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Coroner has identified the person that was found dead in an orchard near the outskirts of southeast Fresno Thursday morning.

The coroner identified the person as Anthony Padilla, 39, of Fresno. Authorities say around 9:45 a.m. workers in an orchard near Jensen between Minnewawa and Clovis avenues discovered Padilla’s body.

Padilla was recently reported to Fresno Police as a missing person.

Investigators are not revealing many details to the circumstances of Padilla’s death at this time, but they are calling it a “suspicious death.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com