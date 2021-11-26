Body found in San Joaquin being investigated as a homicide, deputies say

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fresno County sheriff’s deputies located a man’s body in the city of San Joaquin and is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies responded to the 8000 block of 6th avenue in San Joaquin around 1 p.m. after witnesses reported seeing the body out in the open.

According to Lt. Brandon Pursell, deputies have declared the scene as a possible homicide and have not ruled out the incident being gang related.

“We’re not going to give out exact specific details about the condition of the body, other than to say there are traumatic signs that are consistent with a homicide,” Lieutenant Brandon Purcell said.

Deputies are working to identify the body.

Deputies say they will be in the area all night to investigate so the nearby roads will be closed during the remainder of the investigation.

“We’re going to be here all night, people who live in the area or are driving through the area, just know we’re going to be here, these crimes take a long time to investigate, you only get one shot at these crime scenes,” Pursell said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s office

