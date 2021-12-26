Clovis man identified as body found in Millerton Lake, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body recovered from Millerton Lake on Sunday has been confirmed to be the diver who went missing on Christmas Eve, according to Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were called out to the Meadow Campground area of Millerton Lake after it was reported that had a diver had disappeared while on a solo dive earlier that afternoon.

Search and rescue teams quickly arrived at the lake and began combing through the surrounding area for the missing diver.

On Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office says the body of the diver, identified as 55-year-old Melvin Helm of Clovis, was recovered from the water.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.