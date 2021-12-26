Body found in Millerton Lake believed to be diver missing on Christmas Eve, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body recovered from Millerton Lake on Sunday is believed to be the diver who went missing on Christmas Eve, according to Madera County sheriff officials.

On Friday around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Meadow Campground area of Millerton Lake after receiving reports of a person that had gone missing after a solo dive earlier that afternoon.

Authorities say search and rescue personnel responded to the incident and began searching on foot along the shore to find the missing diver. Officials say aircraft thermal technology was also used on the water’s surface and across the land as they continued to investigate the incident.

Photo Courtesy: Madera County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they continued searching for the diver on Saturday, but still had not located the missing person.

Authorities say on Sunday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Boat Patrol Unit and Dive Team members were assisted by personnel from Tulare County, Kern County and Fresno County to continue search efforts.

Around 11:30 a.m., officials say search and rescue personnel were able to recover a body from Millerton Lake.

According to officials, deputies believe the body recovered is the diver who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

Investigators are waiting for the coroner’s office to positively identify if the body recovered is the person who went missing on Friday.

Tune in to KSEE24 and CBS47 tonight at 11 p.m. to learn more about the investigation.