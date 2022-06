FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police officers say irrigation workers discovered a body in a Fresno canal Tuesday morning.

Police say the person was discovered around 8:30 a.m. near Teilman and Nielsen avenues in southwest Fresno.

Authorities say it’s unknown when the person fell into the canal and became trapped. Officials say they are working to recover the unidentified person that is partially submerged in the water.