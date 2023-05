FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A body was discovered Thursday morning in a Fresno canal, according to Fresno Fire rescue crews.

The person was found near Marks and Nielsen avenues. The Fresno Police Department is taking over the investigation into how the person ended up in the canal.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.