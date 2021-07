Just after 12:30 p.m. deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a dead body in the area of Avenue 24 and Road 156 in the city of Earlimart.

According to deputies, homicide detectives will be taking over the investigation.

No further information was available.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on the case to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218 or to send an email to TCSO@tipnow.com.