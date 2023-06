FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body was found in Downtown Fresno Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call of a body on top of a bridge around 8:00 a.m. near Ferger and Arroyo avenues. Investigators say the person appeared to wash onto the bridge at an automatic canal clean-out machine location.

Police are working on determining the cause of the person’s death. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.