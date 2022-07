FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body has been discovered in a central Fresno canal Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Fire crews say the person was located in the canal near H Street and Arroyo Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

It’s unknown how long the person was in the water. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.