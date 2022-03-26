SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police found the dead body of a man in a car in the parking lot of a Selma store Saturday, officials say.

On Saturday at approximately 12:25 p.m., police received a report of a dead body inside a vehicle at the Walmart store in Selma. Officers located the vehicle and found a man dead inside “the front passenger cab” of the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing but detectives have said there is no indication of foul play.

The unidentified man has been transported to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office and will undergo an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Figueroa at (559) 896-2525.