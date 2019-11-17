Body found in canal in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A body was found in a canal in southeast Fresno Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The body of an unidentified person was found in the canal along McKinley Avenue, off of Millbrook Avenue, around 5:30 p.m.

Lt. Dooley with the Fresno Police Department says someone called for a report of a body. While authorities were en route, the witness was able to get the body closer to the embankment.

The victim is an adult, but the gender and age is unknown.

Due to the condition of the body, Dooley says it’s unknown if the victim suffered from trauma.

Detectives will look into missing persons reports to see if the ID of the victim matches any files.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.