Body found in back seat of SUV in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are investigating after finding a body in the back seat of an SUV in Porterville on Thursday morning, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Around 7:40 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 12300 block of Road 268 for a report of a man, “acting erratically and asking money for gas.”

Upon arrival, authorities say deputies located a man sitting in an SUV with a body found in the back seat of the vehicle.

Officials say the man sitting inside the SUV was detained and has been taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

According to deputies, the Homicide Unit has been called to the scene and is currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218. Those wanting to submit tips anonymously can send them via text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.

CORRECTION: The original article said the body of a man was found in the back seat of the vehicle. Authorities have yet to identify if the body was a man or woman at this time.