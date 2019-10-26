Body found in ag property identified as missing Madera teen. Suspicious death investigation underway

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County Sheriff’s deputies say the body found Tuesday morning in a rural agricultural property has been identified as missing 16-year-old Josephine Jimenez of Madera.

She’s been missing since Oct. 13.

Deputies received a call for service around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a possible dead body at a property in southern Madera County, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives responded to the area to conduct a thorough investigation due to the disposition of the body.

The body was identified as Jimenez’s based on evidence found at the scene and through an autopsy that was conducted Friday.

Her death is being investigated as suspicious.

Detectives are actively investigating the case and are seeking any and all available leads. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.

