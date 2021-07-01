Body found floating in central Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead floating in a central Fresno canal Thursday.

Fresno police and fire crews responded to the area Blackstone and Fedora avenues on a report of a man that had been floating in a canal. When first-responders arrived, crews followed as the person floated in a westbound direction before being able to remove the subject from the canal near the area of Dayton and College avenues.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the man and say it’s too early to say why he was in the canal or how he died.