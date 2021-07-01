Body found floating in central Fresno canal

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead floating in a central Fresno canal Thursday.

Fresno police and fire crews responded to the area Blackstone and Fedora avenues on a report of a man that had been floating in a canal. When first-responders arrived, crews followed as the person floated in a westbound direction before being able to remove the subject from the canal near the area of Dayton and College avenues.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to identify the man and say it’s too early to say why he was in the canal or how he died.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com