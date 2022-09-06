EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body was discovered in Tulare County Tuesday morning by workers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to the area of Road 192 and Avenue 68 in Earlimart just before 7 a.m. for a deceased body that was found in a canal.

When Deputies arrived at the scene, they say construction workers in the area had found a body, that is described as a Hispanic man.

The case is currently under investigation and Sheriff’s deputies ask anyone with information regarding this case to please call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.