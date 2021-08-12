Body found at the Tule River Reservation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A body was found at the Tule River Reservation Thursday, detectives say.

According to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives, at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Tule River Tribal Police reported a body was found on their reservation.

TCSO detectives took over the investigation and are now following all tips.

Detectives will release the identity after the autopsy is completed.

At this time, anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.