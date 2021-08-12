Body found at the Tule River Reservation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A body was found at the Tule River Reservation Thursday, detectives say.

According to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives, at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, Tule River Tribal Police reported a body was found on their reservation.

TCSO detectives took over the investigation and are now following all tips.

Detectives will release the identity after the autopsy is completed.

At this time, anyone with information is urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218, or you can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com