Woman found dead at northeast Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex in northeast Fresno on Monday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say a woman in her 40s was found dead inside of an apartment at the Cascade Apartments near Saybrook Drive and Newcastle Lane.

Officers have confirmed the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Details about the shooter are currently unknown.

No other details have been released by authorities about the shooting at this time.

