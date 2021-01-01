Fire leads to discovery of human remains in Merced, investigators say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are investigating after they say a body was found in the rubble of a homeless encampment fire Thursday.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol received a call of a brush fire on Highway 99, north of R street in Merced. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but found human remains in the ashes.

Investigators are not yet sure how fire started.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to contact investigator Vince Villegas at (209) 356-6631 or contact the Merced Communications Center at (209) 356-2900.