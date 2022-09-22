Photo of the orchard where the body was found

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a body was found in an orchard on Thursday afternoon, according to the Reedley Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called out to an orchard near Buttonwillow and Manning avenues for a report of a brush fire.

When crews arrived, they were able to quickly put out the fire but discovered a burnt body where the flames had previously been burning.

Authorities have not yet released the gender or age of the person who was found dead in the orchard.

It is unknown at this time how the person died, but officials believe the fire was burning for about five minutes before it was reported to authorities.

Investigators said they are not sure if foul play was involved in the person’s death.

Detectives expect to be in the area for the next hour as they continue to search for evidence.

No other details have been released about the investigation at this time.