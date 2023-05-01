FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found in a canal Monday morning.

Deputies say around 8:00 a.m. an irrigation worker in the area of Cherry and American avenues found the person while doing routine maintenance in the area. Officials say they are checking for calls for service along with recovered vehicles in the area.

We’ll be updating this as soon as more information is made available. If you have any additional information regarding this case please call. The Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.