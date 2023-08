FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in a southeast Fresno canal Wednesday morning.

Police say around 9:30 a.m. officers responded to a call of a body floating in the canal at McKinley and Cedar avenues.

Detectives are on the scene investigating the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.