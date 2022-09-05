FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has released body-worn camera video of an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in June.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, officers were called out to Vinland Park near Gettysburg and Woodrow avenues after it was reported that a man was seen waving a gun around.

Officials said they later learned that the 911 caller, later identified as 30-year-old Gonzalo Aceituno Jr., had made a false report on himself to get officers to shoot him in a suicide-by-cop attempt.

When officers arrived, they found Aceituno Jr. walking away from the bathroom and noticed he was holding a handgun.

Officers began telling Aceituno Jr. to drop the gun, but he reportedly refused to listen to their commands.

During the confrontation, officials said Aceituno Jr. started to walk toward officers and raised the gun at the them. Two officers fired their guns at Aceituno Jr., hitting him at least one time.

Officers began performing CPR on Aceituno Jr., but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later discovered that the gun Aceituno Jr. was holding wasn’t loaded.

After the shooting, officers said they called ‘Anthony,’ the person who had called 911, and Aceituno Jr.’s phone started to ring in his pocket, confirming that he had been the one who made the report.

Regardless of anyone’s personal situation, there is help and community resources for those struggling with mental health issues,” wrote Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama in a statement. “We are saddened by the outcome, and that police officers were placed under circumstances necessitating deadly force.”

The incident is still under investigation and the findings will be handed over to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Internal Affairs, and the Office of Independent Review.