MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are working to track down the owner of a boar that was found wandering around a neighborhood on Monday, according to the Madera Police Department.

The boar was spotted around 7:00 p.m. in a neighborhood near Clinton and Lilly streets.

“There is never a BOAR-ing day at Madera PD,” Madera police officials wrote in a Facebook post. “We tried asking him where he lives, but he ain’t a squealer.”

Officers say they are currently working on catching the pig so they can make sure it gets home safe.

Officials are asking for the community’s help getting officers into contact with the boar’s owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.