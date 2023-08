VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A BMW sedan crashed into a home in Visalia early Monday morning – before the driver fled the scene, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say the crash took place near Willis Street and Grove Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Officers say no one inside the home was hurt.

No other information was released by the Visalia Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116.