HANDFORD, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The 22nd annual Downtown Hanford Blues and Roots Festival is back in its roots in Downtown Hanford this Saturday.

Event coordinators say this is one of the only free blues festivals in the country. This event will have live music, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food vendors.

A headliner stated by Festival staff for this event is the Albert Cummings Band. Joining on the Michlob Ultra stage, are the Evan Thomas Band, and Travis Brooks Band.

The Downtown Handford Blues Festival coordinators say the beer and wine garden will feature Michelob Ultra and Budlight Products.

As for the food vendor lineup, organizers say there will be Gotti’s Kitchen, Chicken Shack, Colima’s Tacos, Fatte Albert’s Pizza, JoJo’s Gourmet Hot Dogs, and Toshiko. If you are feeling a sweet tooth, Gold Country Kettle Corn and King Kone will be there as well.

The event staff would like to remind those attending admission is free, and to be sure to bring a low-back lawn chair and/or blankets. Event staff added that no bottles, cans, or ice chests are allowed at the event.

This event will take place at the Civic Park in Downtown Hanford from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 16.