Blue Man Group audience evacuated after a water pipe bursts in the ceiling

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Night two of the Blue Man Group at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre was cut short after a water pipe in the auditorium’s ceiling sprung a leak Thursday evening.

Video posted on social media showed water cascading down onto the seats.

The Blue Man Group was in Fresno for a two-night run Wednesday and Thursday. Audience members tell KSEE 24 that the show has been canceled and that refunds were being issued.

Fresno Fire received the call around 8 p.m. and responded to the scene in Downtown Fresno. Crews say the leak came from a domestic water line inside the building and the water was shut off to prevent further flows. No injuries were reported and there was light water damage to the interior of the theatre.

The Saroyan Theatre is yet to respond to KSEE 24’s request for information about this incident.

