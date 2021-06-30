‘Blue Fire’ reaches 400 acres at 10% containment, according to officials

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are still working to contain a wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening now dubbed as the “Blue Fire.”

Sierra National Forest officials say the fire has now reached 400 acres at 10% containment since its initial start on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

The “Blue Fire” began near Blue Canyon ridge, south of Dinkey Creek according to officials, and was spreading northwest toward the 2020 Creek Fire burn area at a moderate speed.

Sierra National Forest officials say the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Sierra National Forest for Road 10S02 (Peterson Mill) to Nutmeg Saddle including Bretz Mill Campground.

For public and firefighter safety, Road 10S02 (Peterson Mill) has been closed.