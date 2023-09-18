FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Blue Diamond Growers Foundation announced Friday, their 2024-2025 scholarship recipients from the Central Valley.
Since 2011, the Blue Diamond Foundation says they have awarded nearly 200 scholarships to help students in local communities achieve their dreams of a college education
Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2008 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pushing for a four-year college degree.
This year, the scholarship funding says it is being awarded to 25 college students who are dependent on Blue Diamond employees or are members of local communities pursuing agriculture-related fields of study at colleges and universities in California and throughout the country.
Local recipients of this scholarship foundation come from Fresno, Kingsburg, Handford, Tulare, and Riverdale. Students with this scholarship, are either in Agriculture Business, Agricultural Business Management Agricultural Education, Plant and Soil Science, or Horticulture at their college. The full list can be viewed below:
Fresno
- Gabriel Borges, CSU Fresno, Horticulture
- Kaylie Ramos, CSU Fresno, Agricultural Education
Kingsburg
- Trista Fry, CSU Fresno or UC Davis, Plant and Soil Science
Hanford
- Caleb Callison, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Agricultural Systems Management
Visalia
- Madison Andrade, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Agricultural Business Management
- Reagan Richard, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Agricultural Business
- Alyssa Sozinho, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Agricultural Education
- Erika VanderMaarl, Texas Tech University, Agricultural Business
Springville
- Janessa Alba, Cal Poly University San Luis Obispo, Agricultural Business Management
Riverdale
- Haylie Caetano, Reedley College, Plant & Soil Science
For any additional information about the scholarship program visit the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation.