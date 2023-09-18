Gfold piggy bank with a grad cap and diploma in front of green chalkboard background. Education scholarship

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Blue Diamond Growers Foundation announced Friday, their 2024-2025 scholarship recipients from the Central Valley.

Since 2011, the Blue Diamond Foundation says they have awarded nearly 200 scholarships to help students in local communities achieve their dreams of a college education

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2008 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pushing for a four-year college degree.

This year, the scholarship funding says it is being awarded to 25 college students who are dependent on Blue Diamond employees or are members of local communities pursuing agriculture-related fields of study at colleges and universities in California and throughout the country.

Local recipients of this scholarship foundation come from Fresno, Kingsburg, Handford, Tulare, and Riverdale. Students with this scholarship, are either in Agriculture Business, Agricultural Business Management Agricultural Education, Plant and Soil Science, or Horticulture at their college. The full list can be viewed below:

Fresno

Gabriel Borges, CSU Fresno, Horticulture

Kaylie Ramos, CSU Fresno, Agricultural Education

Kingsburg

Trista Fry, CSU Fresno or UC Davis, Plant and Soil Science

Hanford

Caleb Callison, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Agricultural Systems Management

Visalia

Madison Andrade, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Agricultural Business Management

Reagan Richard, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Agricultural Business

Alyssa Sozinho, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Agricultural Education

Erika VanderMaarl, Texas Tech University, Agricultural Business

Springville

Janessa Alba, Cal Poly University San Luis Obispo, Agricultural Business Management

Riverdale

Haylie Caetano, Reedley College, Plant & Soil Science

For any additional information about the scholarship program visit the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation.