Blooming trees attract visitors to Fresno County’s Blossom Trail

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Valley is famous for spectacular fruit and nut tree blossoms and they’re just starting to bloom.

Mid-February to mid-March is prime time for the Fresno County Blossom Trail.

The scenic loop runs from Southeast Fresno west to the foothills, down through Reedley and back around. Maps and additional information are available at here.

Almonds are in bloom right now. The flowers are white with pink and green in the center.

Early-blooming pink blossoms are stone fruit like peaches and nectarines.

Through the next month will come others like apricots and apples, and later citrus.

Visitor Alice Gonzales says, “It reminds me of when I was in grammar school. … We’d draw the trees and then paste pink popcorn that would be our blossoms. It’s a really nice memory.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.