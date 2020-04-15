Blooming poppies in Madera County brightening up locals’ lives

MADERA, California (KSEE) – While everyone is forced to shelter at home, Madera’s blooming poppies are giving some a reason to venture outside and enjoy the sunshine.

The Ward family of Madera describes it as “something positive, something beautiful, so we’re not just staying home and being bums.”

Poppies symbolize the remembrance of the First World War because after the conflict was over the poppy was one of the only plants to grow on the otherwise barren battlefields. Poppies have a wide variety of uses – from medicinal to cooking and, of course, are a sight to see.

“We just came out to Madera to enjoy the beautiful field poppies as we shelter in place,” said Fresno resident Ron Cortopassi. “But seek to get a little bit of pleasure from the world outside of our homes.”

The field of gold poppies is about a 30-minute drive north from Fresno, off of Highway 99 at Avenue 17.

