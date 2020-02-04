Bloomberg in Fresno: ‘We can not afford another four years of this craziness’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg kicked off his statewide tour with a stop at Fresno City College on Monday.

It comes on the day of the first caucuses in the country.

Bloomberg was the only Democratic presidential candidate to buy television ads during the Super Bowl and his visit to the Valley was meant to drive home his message, California is his Iowa.

“I am running to bring this country back together and start putting the united back into the United States of America,” said Bloomberg.

The former mayor of New York City threw his name into the presidential race late forgoing campaigning in Iowa. That state’s caucus gets underway Monday.

He told the crowd he’s the best answer against President Trump.

“Every vote matters, you never know. We can not afford another four years of this craziness.”

Bloomberg is campaigning on a number of topics from comprehensive gun reform, to health care for all, to climate change and protecting immigrants.

“The Central Valley issues are Latino issues and Latino issues are American issues,” Bloomberg said.

The mayor of Stockton was by Bloomberg’s side, along with the mayor of San Jose and former mayor of Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa.

“Whether we live in the Central Valley or in Iowa, or Texas or somewhere else in California, we’re looking for that kind of leader, someone who can bring us together, so I couldn’t be prouder to be on board with this campaign,” said Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa.

Bloomberg’s campaign will open a site in Fresno. They plan on having up to 300 people working in the office.

