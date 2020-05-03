Blood trail leads officers to find gunshot victim at southeast Fresno gathering

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Reports of gunfire in a southeast Fresno neighborhood led officers to find a blood trail that led to an “extremely intoxicated” man that had been shot late Saturday night amid a gathering of people, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 4500 E Grant Ave. around 11:40 p.m. for a report of several gunshots in the area. A ShotSpotter notification was reported at that address that indicated nine rounds were fired as officers responded.

Several people outside the residence at the time of the shooting were drinking and spoke to officers, Police said. They claimed that they ran into the residence as they heard the rounds go off.

Officers were told that none of the people were injured, but saw a blood trail outside the residence and followed it to the front door.

Police said it led to a man sitting on a bench outside the residence. The man, identified as a Latino man in his 40s, was extremely intoxicated.

When officers had him stand up, they realized that he was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

