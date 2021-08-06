Blood supply running dry after multiple Central Valley car crashes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Central California Blood Center is urgently seeking blood donations – especially those with Type-O blood.

Supply is low due to a recent increase in medical traumas, including car crashes.

“As of the last 48 hours or so, we’ve experienced more traumas, more need than we have in several months,” said Central California Blood Center’s Ersilia Lacaez. “And so what we’re asking is for anybody that is healthy, feeling well, and specifically of the O-type to please come in and donate blood as soon as they can.”

All blood types are needed. Type-O donors are often requested when supplies run low because Type-O can be given to all patients, regardless of their blood types.

“It really only takes a couple traumas,” said Lacaez. “If they’re timed in a matter where they’re back-to-back or where they’re happening for a couple weeks in a row that really puts us in a position that’s extremely difficult to overcome. And quite honestly puts people at risk of not being able to get those elective surgeries, any surgery that can be postponed will be postponed if there isn’t enough blood supply at the hospital.”

“Blood does expire. So we have to play that balancing act of having enough blood products to service the over two dozen hospitals we service here in the Central Valley while also being really good stewards of these blood products and maintaining it within that 42-day window that the blood product has.”

Hours, donation center addresses, and mobile donation events are listed on the Central California Blood Center website.