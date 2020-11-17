Blood centers open around Fresno this week amid ‘dire need’ for donations

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center is out around Fresno this week to try and combat the ongoing blood shortage. At the Cowboy Strong blood drive at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, organizers hope people come out and donate to help make up for the lost blood drives due to the pandemic.

“We are holding a blood drive because of the dire need of blood – and this is to help make up for the canceled Rodeo Blood drive that happens in April every year,” said Gordon Halstead, with the Central California Blood Center.

Blood drives this year are scarce – and COVID-19 caused blood centers to lower capacity. Traditionally, blood drives can bring hundreds of donations per day, but the Central California Blood Center says numbers are far from where they used to be.

“COVID regulations, people are not leaving their house as much, people were fighting fires, there’s lots of different things going on, there’s lots of traumas that have been hitting the Valley lately.”

Blood drives are often held in locations that were forced to close, such as schools, which makes it difficult to fill the need.

“Blood is only good for 42 days – and you can donate every 56 days – which means there’s a little lag there. That’s why we really constantly always bugging people to come out and donate.”

A couple of donors from Clovis, who donate regularly, wanted to calm any fears people may have.

“It’s safe because they do the temperature check and the mask thing. I don’t think you’re in any harm of donating blood,” said Barbara Rivera.

“Just try it, it’s relatively painless, there’s a little pain in getting the needle in ya, but it’s very minor,” said Reed Pope.

The Clovis Rodeo Grounds is the only donation location in Clovis, but there are other locations throughout Fresno.