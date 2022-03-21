FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The supply of blood in the Central Valley is currently at a critical level, according to a statement from the Central California Blood Center on Monday.

The blood center cites an increase in recent trauma cases in the Central Valley – combined with a drop in the number of people looking to donate blood – as the reason why supply has dropped to critical levels. That has resulted in a less than a one-day supply of type-O blood.

“When we are unable to keep up with collections of blood, specifically of the blood type-O, we risk patients not being properly cared for,” said the blood center’s Arax Martirosian. “We cannot allow our supply to get this low.”

Anyone interested in donating blood can do so at one of these locations:

Jenny Eller Donor Center at 4343 W. Herndon Avenue, Fresno

Fresno Donor Center at 1196 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno

North Fresno Donor Center at 1010 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno (not open on Mondays/Tuesdays)

Visalia Donor Center at 2245 W. Caldwell Ave., Visalia

The blood centers are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Wednesday between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., and Saturdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Specific opening and closing times of each location can be found by clicking here.

Officials with the Central California Blood Center say they need as many as 6,000 pints of blood every month to meet the area’s needs.