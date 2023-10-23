FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Blink-182 will be back on the road and will make a stop in Fresno at the Save Mart Center in the summer of 2024.

The Save Mart Center says Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will perform on July 8, 2024.

Blink 182, the San Diego-based band, last played the SMC in 2016 with their hugely successful “A Day To Remember” tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information visit Blink182.com.