Blaze tears through Visalia home, causing approx. $65k in damages

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Friday night house fire in Visalia caused an estimated total of $65,000 in damage, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 8:50 p.m. for a reported house fire in the area of 2400 N. Burke St., Battalion Chief Tom Van Grouw said. First arriving crews reported a well-involved garage fire.

The blaze had also spread from the garage and into the home.

Firefighters searched the burning home and found no one inside, Van Grouw said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze and limited flames to the garage, kitchen and dining room. However, there was significant smoke damage throughout the home.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in structural damage to the home and $15,000 in damage to its contents, Van Grouw said. The property value was estimated at $240,000.

A total of 20 fire personnel responded to the fire consisting of four engines, two trucks, a breathing support unit and two chief officer vehicles.

Van Grouw said no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.