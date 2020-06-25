Blaze in Reedley affects air quality, prompts health caution

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A blaze at a Reedley packing plant early Thursday morning has affected local air quality and has prompted a health caution by air quality officials.

Pallets and cardboard containers at Maxco Supply, near Buttonwillow and Huntsman avenues, went up in flames around 1:30 a.m. and firefighters have been working to put out the fire.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District urged residents in areas impacted by smoke to avoid exposure and stay indoors in an air-conditioned environment if possible.

The health caution will remain in place until the blaze is extinguished.

The smoke from fires produces fine-particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, can cause serious health problems, including lung disease, asthma attacks and increased risk of heart attacks and stroke, said spokeswoman Cassandra Melching. People with existing respiratory conditions, young children and elderly people are especially susceptible to health effects from these pollutants.

