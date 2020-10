FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A central Fresno fire on Wednesday has displaced one resident, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported before 7:40 a.m. in the area of McKenzie Avenue and Ninth Street. The cause is under investigation.

Update on Mackenzie incident: Fire is extinguished. One resident displaced. The cause is still under investigation pic.twitter.com/gw7eRCHheP — Fresno Firefighters (@Local753) October 7, 2020

