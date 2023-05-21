FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several East Central Fresno apartment units were involved in a fire Sunday morning, leaving one person injured and three families displaced, the Fresno Fire Department says.

Christine Wilson, a spokesperson for the department, says at 9:18 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to the Sunset Sands Apartments at McKinley and Maple Avenues for a report of a fire.









Image Courtesy Fresno Fire Department

Neighbors across the street from the complex say they heard some explosions, and then smoke began pouring out of one of the units, prompting them to call 9-1-1.

Fire crews arrived within minutes and say they found major fire involvement in one of the units. Due to the extent of the damage, a second alarm was called, and more resources were dispatched.

In total, 18 fire apparatus and 48 fire personnel were called to the scene of the blaze.

Investigators say four units were directly affected by fire, one of which was vacant, and two additional units were damaged by smoke and water from the firefight.

Although the cause of the fire is being investigated, fire investigators believe the fire started in a downstairs unit, and then traveled upstairs.

One of the fire-damaged units had several cats and a dog, and the occupants tell Your Central Valley that they were able to get three of their cats and their dog out themselves, and the other three ran out of the unit and were rescued by fire personnel and given oxygen on the spot.

Wilson says the Red Cross will be assisting the displaced families.