Blaze ‘creeps’ through wilderness in Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials are taking a different approach to a wildfire recently discovered in the wilderness of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks that is burning in an area filled with large standing dead trees for safety of firefighters involved.

The blaze, dubbed the Moraine Fire, was discovered on Aug. 21 after substantial lightning occurred over the area, said spokeswoman Shanelle Saunders. It has burned 50 acres within the Sequoia-Kings Canyon Wilderness south of Palmer Peak and a half-mile east of the Avalanche Pass Trail on the north side of Moraine Creek.

Crews reported that the fire’s most active perimeter is on the north northeast edge as it creeps and smolders through very large dead and down ground fuels up to at least 6 feet in diameter and burning in areas with large standing dead trees.

Officials are using a confine and contain suppression strategy using natural rock features, existing trails, creeks and other natural barriers as containment lines because of the numerous amount of dead standing trees, Saunders said. It is dangerous to have firefighters working directly on the fire’s edge.

By using this strategy, fire mangers are reducing exposure to fire crews and minimizing suppression impacts in the wilderness.

Smoke is expected to be visible near the burn area and from high country vistas.

All trails in the area remain open, but visitors are urged to use caution and follow all posted trail signs.

Officials will provide updates on the Moraine Fire once a week unless significant activity occurs. The most up to date fire information can be found here.

