Blaze causes $10k in damage after tearing through RV trailer near Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire tore through an RV trailer being used as a residence Sunday near Selma, according to Fresno County Cal Fire.
The blaze was reported around 1 p.m. in the area of 9400 S. Shaft Ave., just north of Dinuba Avenue, Cpt. Seth Brown said. Crews arrived and found the 25-foot trailer fully involved with flames.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out in minutes but not before the trailer was destroyed.
Brown said the blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Brown said. None of the occupants were home at the time of the blaze.
A total of four engines with 11 crews responded to the fire.
