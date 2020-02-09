Blaze causes $10k in damage after tearing through RV trailer near Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire tore through an RV trailer being used as a residence Sunday near Selma, according to Fresno County Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported around 1 p.m. in the area of 9400 S. Shaft Ave., just north of Dinuba Avenue, Cpt. Seth Brown said. Crews arrived and found the 25-foot trailer fully involved with flames.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in minutes but not before the trailer was destroyed.

Brown said the blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Brown said. None of the occupants were home at the time of the blaze.

A total of four engines with 11 crews responded to the fire.

#ShaftIncident Firefighters on scene of a RV trailer fire on Shaft north of Dinuba Ave, north of Selma. Trailer was being used as a residence. Major damage to trailer and contents. No reported injuries, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/l7gXHDarfE — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) February 9, 2020

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.